Trump Does Racist ‘Tomahawk Chop’ Gesture At World Series

The former first couple do “the chop” before Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. GETTY IMAGES.
Donald and Melania Trump participated in the controversial “tomahawk chop” cheer for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday night.
While many fans enthusiastically participate in the cheer that’s supposed to evoke chopping with a “tomahawk,” Native Americans widely regard it as racist and demeaning.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, complained after a game in 2019 against the Braves that the team’s tomahawk chop cheer depicts Native Americans as “caveman-type people.”
“They are a lot more than that,” Helsley told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Appropriating Native American names for something unconnected to their culture “devalues us and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots,” he said.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred insisted last week that regional Native Americans actually support the chop — which several Native American representatives quickly denounced.
The National Congress of American Indians issued a statement Wednesday urging Fox to not broadcast the chop during World Series games this weekend.
Trump was at the World Series for the first time since October 2019 when he attended Game 5 at Washington’s Nationals Park. He was roundly booed that evening when he was shown on the stadium’s video board.
The former president issued a statement saying that he had been invited by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and club president Randy Levine “of the great New York Yankees.”
But club CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today before Game 2 that Trump had informed the team that he would be attending.
Why is he there? Trump lost Georgia to Joe Biden in the tightly contested 2020 race, making Biden the first Democrat to win the state since 1992.