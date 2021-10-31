Trump Does Racist ‘Tomahawk Chop’ Gesture At World Series

“They are a lot more than that,” Helsley told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Appropriating Native American names for something unconnected to their culture “devalues us and how we’re perceived in that way, or used as mascots,” he said.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred insisted last week that regional Native Americans actually support the chop — which several Native American representatives quickly denounced.

The National Congress of American Indians issued a statement Wednesday urging Fox to not broadcast the chop during World Series games this weekend.

Trump was at the World Series for the first time since October 2019 when he attended Game 5 at Washington’s Nationals Park. He was roundly booed that evening when he was shown on the stadium’s video board.

The former president issued a statement saying that he had been invited by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and club president Randy Levine “of the great New York Yankees.”