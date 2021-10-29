PERMITS ISSUED FOR HAWAIIAN GARDENS HOTEL

OCTOBER 29, 2021

THE HOLIDAY IN AND EXPRESS will be located at Norwalk and 226th and will be over 42,000 square feet, have 71 rooms, 64 parking spaces, 53 feet tall, and boast a bar and a lounge.

By Brian Hews

Hawaiian 1311, LLC recently pulled construction permits valued at over $6.8 million, generating over $390,000 in fees to the city for the upcoming Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Hawaiian Gardens.

The project involves the construction of a four-story, 42,164-square-foot, 71-unit hotel with 64 parking spaces on the vacant 1.25-acre lot located at 22434 Norwalk Blvd., at the intersection of 226th and Norwalk.

According to documents, the project would have a maximum height of 53 feet with a first-floor lobby area consisting of guest rooms, a meeting room, offices, a bar and lounge, fitness room, business center, kitchen and breakfast area, and an outdoor pool and patio area.

The second, third, and fourth floors would primarily consist of guest rooms and ancillary storage areas.

Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Luis Roa told HMG-CN, “the green property was vacant for many years. We hope that with a modern-looking Holiday Inn guests will be greeted with a fresh image of Hawaiian Gardens as they are heading northbound on Norwalk Blvd from Long Beach and Los Alamitos. Once operational, it will generate additional revenues in the form of transient occupancy tax for the city.”

Councilwoman Myra Maravilla said, “I’m excited to welcome the Holiday Inn development to Hawaiian Gardens as they begin construction. I look forward to working alongside them to build a solid partnership to benefit the city’s residents and their future patrons alike. They are expected to add at least $170,000 to the city’s general fund a year and many new jobs to the local economy. This is great news in light of the financial hit the city’s reserves took during the pandemic and our ongoing effort to diversify our revenue sources to safeguard the city’s finances to continue providing quality of life programs through our community programs and services.”

In other news, the City’s Teen Center will hold a Trick or Treat Pumpkin Patch Halloween event on Friday October 29 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 22325 Norwalk Blvd., in Hawaiian Gardens. The city invites residents to wear Halloween costumes and enjoy the free festivities.

The city, in collaboration with Heart, will hold a low-cost “drive-thru” dog & cat vaccine clinic on Tuesday evening, November 16, 2021 C. Robert Lee Activity Center at 21815 Pioneer Blvd, Hawaiian Gardens by appointment only. Appointments are limited and must be finalized with payment at least one week prior to the clinic date. Pet owners must remain inside their vehicles, with a mask covering your nose & mouth, pets must be healthy in order to be vaccinated. Both dog and cat vaccines are available

For more information, go to HEART4PETS.ORG and click on the Clinic Services page, email [email protected], or call 714-993-9193.