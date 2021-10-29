October 29, 2021 Hews Media Group-Community News eNewspaper
October 29, 2021
8:10 a.m.
Good morning! Click on image to view in full screen.
Thanks for reading, stay healthy! 😷🏠🗞
*********************
“A compromise is the art of dividing a cake in such a way that everyone believes they have the biggest piece.” ~ Ludwig Erhard
Cerritos news, Artesia news, Hawaiian Gardens news, Norwalk news, Lakewood news, La Mirada news, pico rivera news, la palma news, commerce news, bellflower news, Montebello news, whittier news
Like this:
Like Loading...