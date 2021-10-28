Artesia City Manager Receives $244,000 Severance, $420,000 Total After Resigning

October 28, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

Documents obtained yesterday by HMG-CN show that Artesia City Manager Bill Rawlings, who resigned under a cloud of harassment, received a $244,000 severance along with vacation and sick leave totaling over $178,000 for a total hit to city coffers of nearly $320,000.

The city will also pay Rawling’s health costs for 10.5 months, unless he is employed before that.

Rawlings was accused of verbally harassing managers in Artesia.

HMG-CN had the accusations from the local AFSCME union for months but could not confirm with city officials.

Yesterday, HMG-CN was first to report that Rawlings resigned and obtained the Separation Agreement.

To see the entire agreement, click here.