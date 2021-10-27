Parsons Dance at Segerstrom Hall

October 27, 2021

Saturday, November 20 at 7:30 pm in Segerstrom Hall

COSTA MESA, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Parsons Dance, led by its Co-Founder and Artistic Director, David Parsons, in its Center debut on Saturday, November 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale at scfta.org.

Exuberant and virtuosic, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for its remarkably athletic and joyous style which has solidified it as one of the world’s leading modern/contemporary dance companies. Parsons Dance is sure to thrill audiences with its effortless movement and enthusiastic dancers. Stunning works, like the iconic Caught, created by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley for his lighting design for Hamilton, highlight the Center program.

The program includes six pieces choreographed by David Parsons — Swing Shift music by Kenji Bunch; Balance of Power music by Giancarlo De Trizio; Nascimento music by Milton Nascimento; Kind of Blue music by Miles Davis; Shining Star music by Earth, Wind & Fire; and Caught music by Robert Fripp.

The Santa Fe New Mexican said, “Caught, a 1982 solo dance by David Parsons, is a five-minute paean to flying. With the help of a strobe light, a moody, electronic sound score by Robert Fripp, and perfect darkness, Parsons creates a ritualistic experience that requires the performer’s body to suspend in midair for much of the piece — and to appear never to touch down.”

Parsons Dance is a New York City-based contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. Artistic Director David Parsons said, “The arts are a powerful tool for self-expression and communication. My goal is to provide opportunities for more people to experience the wonders of dance.”

Founded in 1985 by Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 447 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents and has appeared at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice, and Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

Parsons Dance performs works selected form the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by David Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Robert Battle are invited to re-stage works from the American canon on its dancers. And, through its GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process.

Parsons Dance is committed to providing enriching experiences beyond its performances as it seeks to engage audiences of all ages through education and outreach programs; through post-show discussions, open rehearsals, studio showcases, video workshops, open company classes, summer workshops for pre-professional dancers; and in-school workshops for public school students. The company is especially proud of its Autism-Friendly Programs initiative, launched in 2016, that features sensory-friendly workshops and relaxed performances for audiences of all abilities.

All these activities are driven by the vision of Artistic Director David Parsons, who, for 35 years, has combined his choreographic gifts and talent for training highly skilled dancers with a real passion for the art form.

David Parsons (Artistic Director/Co-Founder) has enjoyed a remarkable career as a director, choreographer, performer, master teacher and producer. Raised in Kansas City, Parsons made it to New York at the age of 17 when he received a scholarship to the Alvin Ailey School. After Ailey, he became an understudy with the Paul Taylor Dance Company and then joined the company as a principal dancer. He stayed for eight years. During summers, he toured with MOMIX; he appeared with Mikhail Baryshnikov and Mark Morris in the first White Oak tour; and he launched his choreographic career by setting work on the Taylor Company and on the National Ballet of Canada, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Batsheva Dance Company, and the Paris Opera Ballet.

After leaving the Taylor company, Parsons was a guest artist with New York City Ballet for four years before his artistic prowess led him to undertake such diverse projects as choreographing Aida at Arena di Verona and producing and co-choreographing María de Buenos Aires at the Skirball Center, as well as creating the choreography for Fool’s Fire, a 1992 film directed by Julie Taymor.

Perhaps one of his most thrilling assignments was choreographing and directing the dance elements for Times Square 2000, the 24-hour festivities in Times Square celebrating the turn of the Millennium. Since then, Parsons has participated in many projects, such as choreographing A Knight’s Tale, a new musical theater work directed by John Caird, who previously directed the Broadway and West End productions of Les Misérables and the London National Theatre’s production of Candide. Staged at Tokyo’s iconic Imperial Theatre in summer 2018, the work featured Japanese pop stars.

In addition to the more than 75 works that he has created for Parsons Dance, Parsons has received commissions from such companies as American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the American Dance Festival, Jacob’s Pillow, the Spoleto Festival, and Het Muziektheater in Amsterdam, with his most recent from the Kansas City Ballet, whose staged his work A Play For Love in May 2019.

Heralded by The New York Times as “one of the great movers of modern dance,” Parsons has received many accolades throughout his career, including three Choreography Fellowship Grants from the National Endowment of the Arts; the American Choreography Award; the Dance Magazine Award; a Howard Gilman Fellowship, and the Dance Masters of America Annual Award. In May 2018, he received the Capezio Award, one of the most prestigious awards in dance.

Single tickets for Parsons Dance at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Audience Advisory: Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Those who are under age 12 and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theatre.

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center.

Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

