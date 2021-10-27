Artesia City Manager Resigns, Separation is ‘Amicable’

By Brian Hews • October 27, 2021

HMG-CN has learned that Artesia City Manager Bill Rawlings has resigned and that the separation was amicable.

No further comment will come from the city given that it is now a personnel matter.

Sources tell HMG-CN that there is a separation agreement and that Rawlings did receive severance pay.

His resignation comes after several employees complained about Rawlings treatment of them. HMG-CN was told of the story months ago but could not get confirmation of the kind or level of harassment from city officials.

Sources tell HMG-CN that Melissa Burke will take over as temporary City Manager and that the city will begin a search for a permanent manager in the coming weeks.