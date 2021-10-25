ABCUSD Holds Social Emotional Workshop

October 25, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all. To help navigate these impacts on our mental health and wellness, the ABC Unified School District has partnered with the Los Angeles County United Mental Health Promoters Program to offer a workshop to the community. The topic of the workshop is “The effect of the pandemic on the emotional wellbeing of the community.” The virtual workshop will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

“We see the impact the pandemic has had on our students, families, and staff every day,” said District Social Worker Tina Porter. “This workshop will provide families with helpful tips and solutions to deal with the emotions we are all feeling.”

Those interested may find more information on the District’s website at abcusd.us or at bit.ly/3vAwYv6. The event is free. Translation into Spanish, Chinese, and Korean will be available.