Human Remains Found In Cerritos

October 20, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives today announced that because a set of human remains were found on state property near a freeway in Cerritos the California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding them.

Detectives were called at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday to an area near the Bloomfield Avenue onramp of the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway, where they found the remains, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

