ABCUSD Schools Ranked Highly Statewide and Nationally

October 13, 2021

U.S. News & World Report has released its rankings for both elementary and middle schools with ABC Unified School District schools ranking highly both statewide and nationally.

All ABCUSD elementary schools were ranked towards the top half of all California schools, while the District’s middle schools ranked within the top third.

“Having our schools ranked so highly is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff, students, and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “I cannot thank our school communities for their involvement, dedication, and support.”

The publication, famous for its rankings of colleges and high schools, analyzed nearly 103,000 elementary and middle schools nationwide, with about 3,500 middles schools and 6,600 located in California. The publication considered data on student diversity, teachers, counselors, test scores, and district spending in its ranking process.

“We know our schools are strong and are meeting the challenges presented by the pandemic head-on,” said School Board President Sophia Tse. “By working together, we can make sure that every student has the tools needed to be successful.”

The entire list of

ranked K-12 schools is available at usnews.com/education/k12.

