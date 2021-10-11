Tickets On Sale Oct 12: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Season

Oct. 11, 2021
CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is thrilled to welcome back audiences with an exciting 2021-2022 Season, which kicks off on Friday, December 3 at 8:00 PM with iconic entertainer Marie Osmond.
The new season’s lineup boasts world-renowned performers, including Emmy winner Benise, dazzling duo Penn & Teller, Grammy winner Gloria Gaynor, comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, and many more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 12. Patrons enjoy significant discounts by subscribing to Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? series or the popular Choose Your Own Season package, which offers a 10-percent discount and the flexibility to customize your own season with five or more performances if orders are placed by Tuesday, November 30. Performance Partner Programs are not eligible for the Choose Your Own Season Package.
Order tickets and select seats at cerritoscenter.com or call (562) 916-8500. Order forms may also be dropped off at the Ticket Office during regular business hours.
The CCPA thanks our 2021-2022 Season Sponsors, which include 3-D Theatricals, Aria Apartment Homes, Cerritos Auto Square, Cress Capital, George & Bev Ray, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Yamaha for their generous support.
To protect the health and safety of patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff, the CCPA is following all recommendations and requirements from public health officials. Health & Safety Guidelines are posted on the theater’s website.
CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
2021-2022 SEASON
SEASON OPENER
Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas
With Special Guests David Osmond and Daniel Emmet
FRI, DEC 3, 2021, 8:00 PM
Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas
Merry-Achi Christmas
Sol de México de José Hernández,
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles,
and DanzArts Sabor México Dance Company
SAT, DEC 4, 2021, 7:00 PM
SUN, DEC 5, 2021, 2:00 PM
Christmas With The Filharmonic
FRI, DEC 10, 2021, 8:00 PM
Christmas With The Filharmonic
PERFORMANCE PARTNER PROGRAM
Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert
SUN, DEC 12, 2021, 7:00 PM
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021
FRI, DEC 17, 2021, 8:00 PM
SAT, DEC 18, 2021, 8:00 PM
PERFORMANCE PARTNER PROGRAM
Broadway Lights the Holidays
SUN, DEC 19, 2021, 7:00 PM
Celtic Angels Christmas
WED, DEC 22, 2021, 8:00 PM
Celtic Angels Christmas
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
WED, DEC 29, 2021, 8:00 PM
Benise – 20th Anniversary Tour
SUN, JAN 9, 2022, 7:00 PM
Benise – 20th Anniversary Tour
Legends: Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono
SUN, JAN 16, 2022, 7:00 PM
Matt Mauser & The Pete Jacobs Big Band
FRI, JAN 21, 2022, 8:00 PM
Sponsored by Aria
Penn & Teller
FRI, JAN 28, 2022, 8:00 PM
Gloria Gaynor
SAT, JAN 29, 2022, 8:00 PM
Motown Legends
Starring Thelma Houston, The Miracles Review, and The Contours
SUN, JAN 30, 2022, 3:00 PM
Yamato – The Drummers of Japan
FRI, FEB 4, 2022, 8:00 PM
Elton John’s Classic Hits – Live!
Featuring Brody Dolyniuk
SAT, FEB 12, 2022, 8:00 PM
Keiko Matsui
FRI, FEB 25, 2022, 8:00 PM
Keiko Matsui
Renée Elise Goldsberry
SAT, FEB 26, 2022, 8:00 PM
One Night of Queen
SUN, FEB 27, 2022, 7:00 PM
The Four Phantoms in Concert
FRI, MAR 4, 2022, 8:00 PM
The Four Phantoms in Concert
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party:
A Tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper
FRI, MAR 18, 2022, 8:00 PM
A Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn
SAT, MAR 19, 2022, 8:00 PM
A Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn
Sponsored by Cress Capital
It’s Magic!
SUN, MAR 27, 2022, 3:00 PM
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
FRI, APR 1, 2022, 8:00 PM
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
MON, APR 4, 2022, 7:00 PM
The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. VI
SAT, APR 9, 2022, 8:00 PM
Sponsored by Cerritos Auto Square
Don Felder
SUN, APR 10, 2022, 7:00 PM
Don Felder
Lea Salonga
SAT, APR 16, 2022, 8:00 PM
Roots & Boots Tour
Featuring Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, and Sammy Kershaw
SUN, APR 24, 2022, 7:00 PM
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood
SUN, MAY 1, 2022, 7:00 PM
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood
Sarah Chang and Julio Elizalde
FRI, MAY 6, 2022, 8:00 PM
PERFORMANCE PARTNER PROGRAM
Newsies
FRI, MAY 13, 20, & 27, 2022, 8:00 PM
SAT, MAY 14, 21, & 28, 2022, 8:00 PM
SUN, MAY 15, 22, & 29, 2022, 2:00 PM
SAT, MAY 21 & 28, 2022, 2:00 PM
THU, MAY 26, 2022, 7:30 PM
Newsies
Sponsored by George & Bev Ray
ROB KAPILOW’S What Makes It Great? SERIES
STRAVINSKY – The Firebird Suite
With the California State University Fullerton Symphony Orchestra
Kimo Furumoto, Conductor
WED, FEB 2, 2022, 7:30 PM
CHOPIN – Piano Sonata in b-flat minor (with the famous Funeral March)
With Vijay Venkatesh, piano
and Colburn School of Music
WED, MAR 16, 2022, 7:30 PM
Swing! The Great Big Bands of the Swing Era
With CSUN A Band
Directed by Tina Raymond
WED, APR 13, 2022, 7:30 PM
