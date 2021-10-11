Tickets On Sale Oct 12: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Season

Oct. 11, 2021

CERRITOS, CA – The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is thrilled to welcome back audiences with an exciting 2021-2022 Season, which kicks off on Friday, December 3 at 8:00 PM with iconic entertainer Marie Osmond.

The new season’s lineup boasts world-renowned performers, including Emmy winner Benise, dazzling duo Penn & Teller, Grammy winner Gloria Gaynor, comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, and many more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 12. Patrons enjoy significant discounts by subscribing to Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? series or the popular Choose Your Own Season package, which offers a 10-percent discount and the flexibility to customize your own season with five or more performances if orders are placed by Tuesday, November 30. Performance Partner Programs are not eligible for the Choose Your Own Season Package.

Order tickets and select seats at cerritoscenter.com or call (562) 916-8500. Order forms may also be dropped off at the Ticket Office during regular business hours.

The CCPA thanks our 2021-2022 Season Sponsors, which include 3-D Theatricals, Aria Apartment Homes, Cerritos Auto Square, Cress Capital, George & Bev Ray, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Yamaha for their generous support.

To protect the health and safety of patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff, the CCPA is following all recommendations and requirements from public health officials. Health & Safety Guidelines are posted on the theater’s website.

CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

2021-2022 SEASON

SEASON OPENER

Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas

With Special Guests David Osmond and Daniel Emmet

FRI, DEC 3, 2021, 8:00 PM

Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas

Merry-Achi Christmas

Sol de México de José Hernández,

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles,

and DanzArts Sabor México Dance Company

SAT, DEC 4, 2021, 7:00 PM

SUN, DEC 5, 2021, 2:00 PM

Christmas With The Filharmonic

FRI, DEC 10, 2021, 8:00 PM

Christmas With The Filharmonic

PERFORMANCE PARTNER PROGRAM

Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert

SUN, DEC 12, 2021, 7:00 PM

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021

FRI, DEC 17, 2021, 8:00 PM

SAT, DEC 18, 2021, 8:00 PM

PERFORMANCE PARTNER PROGRAM

Broadway Lights the Holidays

SUN, DEC 19, 2021, 7:00 PM

Celtic Angels Christmas

WED, DEC 22, 2021, 8:00 PM

Celtic Angels Christmas

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

WED, DEC 29, 2021, 8:00 PM

Benise – 20th Anniversary Tour

SUN, JAN 9, 2022, 7:00 PM

Benise – 20th Anniversary Tour

Legends: Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono

SUN, JAN 16, 2022, 7:00 PM

Matt Mauser & The Pete Jacobs Big Band

FRI, JAN 21, 2022, 8:00 PM

Sponsored by Aria

Penn & Teller

FRI, JAN 28, 2022, 8:00 PM

Gloria Gaynor

SAT, JAN 29, 2022, 8:00 PM

Motown Legends

Starring Thelma Houston, The Miracles Review, and The Contours

SUN, JAN 30, 2022, 3:00 PM

Yamato – The Drummers of Japan

FRI, FEB 4, 2022, 8:00 PM

Elton John’s Classic Hits – Live!

Featuring Brody Dolyniuk

SAT, FEB 12, 2022, 8:00 PM

Keiko Matsui

FRI, FEB 25, 2022, 8:00 PM

Keiko Matsui

Renée Elise Goldsberry

SAT, FEB 26, 2022, 8:00 PM

One Night of Queen

SUN, FEB 27, 2022, 7:00 PM

The Four Phantoms in Concert

FRI, MAR 4, 2022, 8:00 PM

The Four Phantoms in Concert

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party:

A Tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper

FRI, MAR 18, 2022, 8:00 PM

A Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn

SAT, MAR 19, 2022, 8:00 PM

A Toast to the Rat Pack & Marilyn

Sponsored by Cress Capital

It’s Magic!

SUN, MAR 27, 2022, 3:00 PM

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

FRI, APR 1, 2022, 8:00 PM

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

MON, APR 4, 2022, 7:00 PM

The Best of Doo-Wop Vol. VI

SAT, APR 9, 2022, 8:00 PM

Sponsored by Cerritos Auto Square

Don Felder

SUN, APR 10, 2022, 7:00 PM

Don Felder

Lea Salonga

SAT, APR 16, 2022, 8:00 PM

Roots & Boots Tour

Featuring Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, and Sammy Kershaw

SUN, APR 24, 2022, 7:00 PM

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

SUN, MAY 1, 2022, 7:00 PM

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

Sarah Chang and Julio Elizalde

FRI, MAY 6, 2022, 8:00 PM

PERFORMANCE PARTNER PROGRAM

Newsies

FRI, MAY 13, 20, & 27, 2022, 8:00 PM

SAT, MAY 14, 21, & 28, 2022, 8:00 PM

SUN, MAY 15, 22, & 29, 2022, 2:00 PM

SAT, MAY 21 & 28, 2022, 2:00 PM

THU, MAY 26, 2022, 7:30 PM

Newsies

Sponsored by George & Bev Ray

ROB KAPILOW’S What Makes It Great? SERIES

STRAVINSKY – The Firebird Suite

With the California State University Fullerton Symphony Orchestra

Kimo Furumoto, Conductor

WED, FEB 2, 2022, 7:30 PM

CHOPIN – Piano Sonata in b-flat minor (with the famous Funeral March)

With Vijay Venkatesh, piano

and Colburn School of Music

WED, MAR 16, 2022, 7:30 PM

Swing! The Great Big Bands of the Swing Era

With CSUN A Band

Directed by Tina Raymond

WED, APR 13, 2022, 7:30 PM

# # #

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments