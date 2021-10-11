Small plane crashes in San Diego County, setting 2 homes on fire

SANTEE, Calif. — A small plane crashed into a suburban San Diego County neighborhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.

Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow. An update on their condition was not available. They were believed to have been in the homes on the ground.He believes there were no survivors from onboard the airplane.

One home was “well involved” by flames, and a second home also caught fire, Garlow said. A UPS delivery truck also burned, he said, and a fire hydrant was taken out.

The FAA says the plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340 that crashed at 12:14 p.m. It’s not known yet how many people were on board, or the flight’s origination or destination.

The crash happened about three blocks from Santana High School in the city of about 50,000 residents. The school said on Twitter that “all students are secure.”

ABC News contributed to this report.