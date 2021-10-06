Mayor’s Corner – Events Galore for the City of Downey

BY DOWNEY MAYOR CLAUDIA FROMETA

As we continue to navigate uncharted territory, the end of year two living through a devasting pandemic comes to a close and we are headed in the right direction.

The latest figures released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicate the vaccination rate for Downey residents 12 years of age and older is now 77.6% and for adults 65 years of age and older, is now 93.2%. If you remember, our goal in Downey was to surpass 75% by the beginning of fall and before the start of flu season. Thank you for taking care of yourselves and your families and protecting our community. Please call the L.A. County Department of Public Health Vaccine Center at 833-540-0473. The call center is open daily from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm. Information is available in multiple languages by calling 2-1-1. For more information, please visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

The return of the acclaimed Havana Nights Rooftop Cultural festival will happen October 7, beginning at 6:00 pm on the rooftop of LOOK Cinemas in downtown Downey. This event has brought our community together to celebrate the Latin American/Caribbean/Cuban culture with food, dance, and art exhibits. We are thrilled to bring it back and hope to expand this event next year with more Latin American representation, musical talent, arts and folklore during Hispanic Heritage Month.

I often say engaged communities make strong communities. If you would like to strengthen our city then consider joining our volunteers to give back. On Saturday, October 9, at the Civic Center, from 9:00 am to noon is your opportunity. We will be tackling three different projects: graffiti removal; trash pickup and help with our local food pantry. Join with churches across the city and service groups as we serve this community.

As has been customary for a couple of decades now, the State of the City Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, October 19 at the Rio Hondo Event Center. This annual event is a staple in our community thanks to the efforts of our Downey Chamber of Commerce. Tickets to the luncheon are still available at $50.00 per person.

City Council gave a unanimous ‘No Confidence’ vote regarding District Attorney George Gascon. The City of Downey joined 30 other L.A. County cities expressing concern and dissatisfaction with the new special directives, attempting to reform a criminal justice system. Although we agree that the system needs to be reformed, it should not be at the expense of victims or the safety and security of our communities. While the vote was symbolic, it is representative of our constituent’s outcry. When there is little to no consequences for criminal behavior and activity, neighborhoods become less safe. I have asked my colleague Councilman Mario Trujillo to facilitate a meeting with Gascon’s office. As Mayor, and on behalf of this city, joined by our Police Chief and City Manager, we will address the directives that negatively impact our city and find ways to work collaboratively with the District Attorney’s office.

Public Safety is one of our greatest priorities. The City council works closely with the Downey Police Department to increase speed enforcement and focus on street racing activities occurring in various parking lots around our city. If there is street racing in your neighborhood, please report it to Downey PD at 562-861-0770.

There is still funding available for CoVID rental assistance. New applicants that qualify and go through the process will automatically receive three months of rental assistance. Those that received one month of assistance previously please contact our Community Development at 562.299.6706 or visit our website at www.downeyca.org/rentalassistance.

Do not hesitate to contact my office with any questions or concerns at 562-904-7274 or email me at [email protected].

