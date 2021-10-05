Succulent Sale at Bembridge House in Long Beach

OCTOBER 4, 2021

Fall is the perfect time to plant in the garden and to enhance the beauty of your garden with garden art. Come to our Garden Art and Succulents fundraiser/sale on October 9, 2021 that offers a large variety of unique garden art items and a wide variety of succulents and drought tolerant plants for very low prices. Garden art items include antique bird cages, unique fairy gardens, succulent planters, gift items, ceramic pots and much more. Succulents of all sizes are offered at 2 for $1, 2 for $5 and $5, with a few larger plants offered at $10-$15. This is a fundraiser hosted by volunteer gardeners to support the non profit Bembridge House and its gardens.