Lakewood Car Wash Will Hold ‘Horror Car Wash LA’ Halloween Event

October 4, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

Bubble Express Car Wash in Lakewood will turn its car wash into a haunted tunnel that you can experience all from the comfort of your vehicle.

SPOILER ALERT: Ghosts and ghouls will pop out throughout the wash, with special effects providing additional ambiance.

The car wash will integrate additional surprises each night with theatrical special effects.

There will even be friendly ghouls on site at all times to provide safety directions for all involved.

The Horror Car Wash LA Event will have no age limit, and, of course, all visitors are expected to remain in their vehicles at all times throughout the event.

Admissions are handled online through Eventbrite. Customers must have tickets printed out or a QR code pulled up on your phone when entering the site for admission.

The haunted event will occur at Bubble Express Car Wash, 2711 Del Amo Blvd., Lakewood Oct 8-3 from 5- 8 p.m.

