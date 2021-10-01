DINE Latino Week Launched in Pico Rivera

COUNCILMAN GUSTAVO CAMACHO at the DINE Latino kickoff event in Pico Rivera this past Tuesday. The promotion is now through Oct. 3, over 150 restaurants are participating with special pricing and food. The Latino Restaurant Association launched DINE Latino Restaurant Week in Pico Rivera this past Tuesday, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

October 1, 2021

It is part of the Association’s initiative to raise awareness about the “challenging and inequitable economic recovery” in the Latino restaurant industry and promote patronage of struggling Latino restaurants.

More than 150 Southland Latino restaurants will be promoting special menu items and drink specials to get people back into the restaurants and help keep these businesses going in their communities; it runs now through Sunday.

“I am honored the Latino Restaurant Association chose the City of Pico Rivera to launch their DINE Latino Restaurant Week to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.,” said Pico Rivera Councilmember Gustavo Camacho. “Latino restaurants have been hit particularly hard during this pandemic driven economy.”

CEO of the Association Lilly Rocha, kicked off the special week, with Vicente Ortiz, owner of Don Chente Bar & Grill.

“Most of the Latino restaurants are mom and pop restaurants, we really need support, please support our businesses,” said Ortiz.

The Association manages to promote business through initiatives but there are also many other ways to help.

“Just liking a picture, sharing with a friend, just telling someone helps. And this organization and promoting Dine Latino is helping us,” said Tatiana Pacheca, owner of Andrea’s Healthy Kitchen.

“Latino restaurants have been hit particularly hard during this pandemic driven economy, Camacho told HMG-CN. “Anything we can do to assist them to rebound and get back on the road to recovery will help create jobs, support families and stimulate the local economy. I encourage everyone to go out this week with your families to patronize and support your local Latino owned restaurants, especially those in Pico Rivera because we have many fine restaurants in our community specializing in Latin cuisine.”

Participating restaurants

can be found at

latinorestaurantassociation.org/.

