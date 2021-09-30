RATES RATES   _______________________________________

Socialize

Cerritos Councilman Yokoyama and Daughter Deliver PPE to Lindstrom Elementary

COUNCILMAN FRANK YOKOYAMA with his daughter delivered boxes of face masks and hand sanitizer bottles to Lindstrom Elementary School. With them is Principal Olga Rios, who is also on the ABC School Board.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.