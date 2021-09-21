New Kiwanis 605 Club Organizes in Norwalk

September 21, 2021

A new Kiwanis club opened last month in Norwalk to give community members the opportunity to help kids.

The Kiwanis 605 Club will meet at 6 P.M., every second Thursday of each month at Mr. Rosewoods, 10640 Rosecrans Ave, Norwalk, CA 90650

The club has been formed by Dora Sandoval, Leticia Mendoza, Michael Silva, Dr. Robert Cancio, Ursula Parra, Dr. Leonardo Perez, Edith Gonzales, Ana Lizeth Puentes, Jason Perez, Paula Mejia, Miguel Wong-Rivera, Dr. Christopher Apodaca, Ken Cook, Dr. David Olea, Lynda Fisher, Nina Montoya, John Lopez, Michael Gutierrez, Silvia Coronado, Laura Lira, Eber Bayona, Miltita Casillas, Esperanza Serrano, Daniel Fierro, Dr. Cathy Alvarez, Jorge Tirado, Chris Staples, Ginger Stattuck, Dr. William Crean, Jack Miranda to help meet the needs of children across the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District, ABC Unified School District, Little Lake City School District, Whittier Union High School District, and surrounding communities.

Kiwanis International has more than 600,000 members around the world dedicated to volunteer service that helps kids.

“Kiwanis clubs provide a great opportunity to meet new friends who believe in serving their communities, networking with business professionals and making a significant impact on the community through volunteering,” said President Dora Sandoval. “Kids need Kiwanis, in our community and in communities around the world, so they can grow up in a world where they are happy, healthy, safe and loved.”

The new Kiwanis 605 Club will focus on service projects addressing several community needs.

“We understand the changing needs of today’s busy volunteers, and encourage members to give time when they can, whether that’s at a service project or at a meeting,” said Board Director, Dr. Robert Cancio. “We hope that men and women of all ages will join us and help make a difference for children in our community.”

Those interested in membership can contact Michael Silva at [email protected] or kiwanis.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments