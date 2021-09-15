RESIDENTIAL MOSQUITO CONTROL APPLICATIONS TO BE CONDUCTED IN FULLERTON

September 15, 2021

S. Wood Ave. and Harbor Blvd. and north of the 91 freeway up to Valencia Dr.

Garden Grove, CA. The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) will be conducting a Wide Area Larvicide Spray (WALS) treatment in conjunction with an Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) adulticide treatment to address the increase in mosquito abundance and risk of mosquito-borne disease in the City of Fullerton. The applications will occur in the area between the S. Wood Ave. and Harbor Blvd. and north of the 91 freeway up to Valencia Dr. The ULV adulticide application will target the flying adult mosquitoes that are infected with West Nile virus (WNV), thus reducing the risk of WNV infection in people. The WALS application will target cryptic water sources and prevent immature mosquitoes from developing into adult mosquitoes.

The Wals and ULV treatments will be conducted on Sept 15, 16, 17 between the hours of 10 PM-5 AM. An additional WALs treatment will be conducted on September 22 between the hours of 10 PM-5 AM. The WALS treatment being applied will use a product called VectoBac® WDG, which contains Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), an OMRI-rated naturally-occurring bacterium. Bti has no toxicity to people and pets and is certified for the treatment of organic crops.

More information about treatments: www. ocvector.org/residential- truck-mounted-treatments

“Mosquitoes are testing positive for West Nile virus at a high rate in this area. This is cause for concern. We know that these infected mosquitoes are putting the community at an increased risk for WNV transmission. Our efforts are aimed at lowering the risk by reducing the number of flying infected adult mosquitoes and suppressing the immature juvenile stages of mosquitoes,” said Amber Semrow, Director of Scientific Technical Services.

Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District will continue to track WNV positive mosquito samples throughout the county and may add additional treatment areas and dates throughout the remainder of the year. Residents in treatment areas will be notified prior to the first treatment in their area with signs posted in their neighborhoods or a door hanger left at their door. Future treatments will be posted on the OCMVCD website and emailed out through the E-Alert system. Residents can sign up for alerts regarding treatment in their area on the District’s website.

More information about subscribing to the OCMVCD E-Alert system: www.ocvector.org/sign- up-for-treatment-disease- alerts

All control products used by OCMVCD are registered by the federal and state Environmental Protection Agency for the purpose of controlling mosquitoes and to safeguard public health.

“As OCMVCD continues to identify and treat mosquito breeding sources, it is essential that residents do their part in eliminating standing water on their properties. Even a capful of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes,” said Heather Hyland, Public Information Officer.

Residents should take the following precautions to help reduce the chances of getting bitten by mosquitoes:

Dump and drain any containers filled with water at least once a week

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls weekly

Dump water from potted plant saucers

Do not transport or share plant stems rooted in water

Drill a hole or puncture containers to eliminate standing water

To prevent mosquito bites, the District offers the following tips:

Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin before going outdoors; reapply as recommended

Wear repellent containing DEET®, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Close all unscreened doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home or space; repair broken or damaged screens

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and opt for lighter-colored clothing

Mosquito control is a shared responsibility. Orange County residents are urged to inspect their property for possible mosquito breeding sources and to educate their neighbors to help keep their neighborhoods mosquito-free.

Visit ocvector.org to learn more about what you can do to prevent mosquito breeding in and around your property.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments