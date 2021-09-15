Pico Rivera Looking at Legalizing Cannabis

September 15, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

Almost two years ago, Pico Rivera banned cannabis operations within the city limits; now the City is considering legalization once again.

The City has seen other municipalities gain revenue after legalization, and Pico Rivera wants to look at the businesses again.

There has been favorability before; in 2016, voters approved Prop 64 by a 53%-47% margin.

“We have potential revenue of $700,000 a year for the city, that would put that industry into the top third of tax revenue producers,” Councilman Andrew Lara said in a study session.

But questions need to be answered before legalization, other council members said.

Councilman Gustavo Camacho wondered if the City wanted to be known as a cannabis city.

“When we looked at it before in 2019, our study indicated that banning cannabis would prevent potentially detrimental health, safety and quality of life issues,” said Councilman Gustavo Camacho.

The study also cited “increased risk of theft and other crimes, dangerous waste, loitering, increased security risks to nearby residences and businesses, major water and electricity usage, and strong odors that can be detectable beyond the property boundaries.”

Councilwoman Monica Sanchez said, “City officials need to reach out to residents, school board members, parents, the faith-based community and other community members to determine what they think of welcoming marijuana-based businesses.”

