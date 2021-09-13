Texan American Airlines Pilot Mocked Passengers Who Wear Masks

A screenshot of the actual text from an HMG-CN employee describing the pilot’s statement.

Sepetember 13, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

While traveling on American Airlines on a flight from Phoenix to a California airport yesterday morning, several passengers had to endure the pilot chastising them for wearing masks.

According to passengers, the pilot began speaking about the flight and then went into a rant about wearing masks.

“I am from Texas, we don’t have to wear masks in Texas, but in California, you will be wearing masks forever.”

The HMG-CN personnel filed a report with the FAA.

