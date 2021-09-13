St, Irenaeus Catholic Church Octoberfest Oct. 2

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

St, Irenaeus Catholic Church, 5201 Evergreen Ave., Cypress, CA

You are invited to the 12th Annual Oktoberfest.

Join parishioners, neighbors and friends for an evening of live music, delicious German style dinner, a wide variety of beer styles from local craft breweries, wine, and fun games!

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and in the parish office starting Tuesday, August 24 at 10 a.m.

Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. ID required.

TICKET LINKS HERE

From Saint Irenaeus Church:

