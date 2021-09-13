Larry Elder’s Website Says He Already Lost, Calling the Election a Fraud

September 13, 2021

7:10 pm

Calling all Trump supporters who believe in the Big Lie.

Appearing on Larry Elder’s website is a Stop Fraud button.

That button takes users to stopcafraud.com.

What is contained on that website should shock anyone in California.

Elder has already lost and Newsom has won and China and Iran have found fraud in the election.

In addition, the top Republican candidate in California wants you to know there will be a shooting.

“They say that in America, there are four boxes of liberty. The soapbox, the ballot box, the jury box, and the ammo box. When we vote we exercise our rights as Californians and as Americans to make our voices heard via the ballot box, having listened to others make theirs heard through the soapbox. We trust in our elected officials to safeguard that ballot box, such that its results will truly reflect our will as Californian’s. However, when those officials, either through laziness or incompetence, allow thieves to steal amidst the dead of night and cheat our ballot box, we can no longer rely on its contents. Will we now have to fight the California jury box, in the hope that the final box — the one most akin to Pandora’s – remains closed?”

The site is paid for by Elder.

Get ready for the Stop the Steal dog and pony show coming to California.

KABC should immediately release Elder.

