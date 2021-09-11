Norwalk La-Mirada Unified School District High Schools to Hold Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics

Norwalk La-Mirada Unified School District High Schools to Hold Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics

September 11, 2021

NORWALK, CALIF. – In a joint venture with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Albertsons, three high schools in the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District will serve as COVID-19 vaccine clinics in late September and October.

Open and free to the public in the NLM footprint and beyond, the first clinic will be held at Norwalk High School on September 18. La Mirada High School will host the second on September 25, and John Glenn High School will follow on October 2. The clinics will be held from 9am-12pm and administer the FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. All three sites will also host clinics for second doses of the vaccine 21 days following each date, with Norwalk High School on October 9, La Mirada High School on October 16, and John Glenn High School on October 23. Registration is open and can be completed online for any of the three sites at the link below.

Vaccine Clinic Registration

“I’m very proud that District high schools are hosting these COVID-19 clinics,” said Superintendent John Lopez. “The vaccine is a vital tool for the safety of our students, teachers, and staff. I encourage our NLM families to take advantage of these opportunities to do their part in protecting the community from COVID-19.”

“The COVID-19 vaccines remain our powerful tool to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the community from this virus,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District is an important partner in offering increased access to vaccines for their students, their staff and their community and we deeply appreciate their efforts in creating a healthy and safe school environment. “

Participants will need to present a completed consent form along with a copy of their insurance cards upon arrival to any of the clinic sites. Consent forms will also be available to fill out at each site. Additional information about the clinics, including all forms and notices, can be found in the link below. Spanish versions of the form and instructions can also be accessed in the provided link.

Vaccine Clinic Forms and Information

