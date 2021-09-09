Small Businesses Get Assistance Applying For California Grants At the California Hispanic Chamber’s 42nd Annual Statewide Convention

Program will provide crucial financial recovery information and resources to traditionally underserved small businesses and nonprofits

SACRAMENTO, CA – SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 – – Small business owners impacted by the pandemic and downturn economy will receive assistance in applying for a California Relief Grant during the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) 42nd Annual Statewide Convention on September 9-11, 2021, held the Renaissance Esmeralda in Indian Wells, California.

“So many California small businesses have been impacted by the pandemic and need assistance if they are to survive,” said Julian Canete, President & CEO of the CHCC. “It’s incumbent on us as an organization to do everything possible to provide small business owners with all the tools and resources to recover, rebound and succeed again to create local jobs, generate revenue and contribute to the economy and overall quality of life of local communities.”

In an ongoing effort and partnership with the California Relief Grant, California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), the CHCC will be hosting on-site assistance and resources to assist small business owners on how to apply for the grant.

Participants will receive an array of services including: a general overview of the grant program , how to apply, submission of documents, and on-site access to secure equipment (computers, scanners, etc.) and in-language support services (in Spanish) to ensure all small business owners are equipped with the necessary tools/knowledge to successfully submit their grant application.

“The Greater Coachella Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GCVHCC) will continue efforts to ensure that our members and local business community gets the support needed from the local chamber,” said Rebecca Luna, Chair of the GCVHCC. “Through the leadership and partnership from CHCC, we can provide resources to help our members be resilient in the COVID-19 pandemic – and we urge our small business community to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Assistance for applying to the California Relief Grants will be available as follows:

Thursday, September 9, 2021: California Relief Grant Presentation & Guide to Apply for the Grant – 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM.

On-Site Support Assistance: Thursday, September 9, and Friday, September 10, and September 11, 2021, from 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM (daily).

Or by appointment by emailing [email protected]

The CHCC is providing complimentary registration which will provide the attendee with access to the CA Relief Grant Session, workshops, and on-site support. To register, visit www.chcc2021.com and use the code: CHCCRELIEF42

More information can on the California Relief Grant found here:

Persons requesting additional information regarding the convention, or the California Relief Grant seminars should call the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce at (916) 444 -2221.

