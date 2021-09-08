Cerritos Library Presents “Artists’ Alley” Exhibition of Comic Book Artwork

September 8, 2021

The Cerritos Library is now presenting an exhibition of comic book artwork by some of the most influential and groundbreaking artists in history. The exhibition, “Artists’ Alley,” is on display until Sunday, October 31 throughout the first floor of the library, including Main Street, the Children’s Library, Local History Room and Multimedia Area.The exhibition includes “Bat Man,” “Black Panther,” “Justice League America,” “Superman,” “Dr. Strange” and “X-Men” comic books, posters and action figures. Featured artists include Amanda Conner, Carmine Infantino, Dan Jurgens, Bob Kane, Jack Kirby, Adam Kubert, Andy Kubert, Joe Kubert, Win Mortimer, Dick Sprang, Joe Shuster, Brian Stelfreeze, Jim Steranko and Mico Suayan. The exhibition was organized by Allen Montgomery and features many pieces from his collection. Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue, Cerritos. The library is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

