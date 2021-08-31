Sherman Oaks High School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

August 31, 2021

(KTLA) Police Tuesday were seeking additional victims of a 52-year-old Sherman Oaks high school teacher who was arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

Jason Scott Bissell was arrested Thursday after the Los Angeles Police Department received and investigated a report of “alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct,” according to a department statement.

Further details on the allegations against Bissell were not immediately available.

Bissell was booked at the Van Nuys Community Police Station jail, then assigned permanently to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. His bail was set at $710,000, and he is set to appear in court on Oct. 12.

At the time of his arrest, Bissell was a teacher at Notre Dame High School — a private school, not part of Los Angeles Unified School District — according to the LAPD. He began at the school in 2006.

An investigation was ongoing and anyone who may have been a victim or has any additional information was asked to contact LAPD Juvenile Division Detectives at 818-374-5415. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments