BREAKING: Police Cars Surround Mail Place Mall In Santa Ana

Police at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Photo by Cora Hews.
1:45 p.m.
August 28, 2021
The co-publisher of HMG-CN drove by Main Place mall at around 1:40 PM today and observed at least 40 police cars surrounding the mall with their lights blaring and they had blocked all entrances to the mall.
HMG-CN will update when available.
2 p.m.
Santa Ana police watch commander told HMG that a man was reported brandishing a gun but when they apprehended the suspect he did not have a gun.
