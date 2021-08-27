30 New Deaths and 2,789 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

As COVID-19 Spreads, Public Health Supports Skilled Nursing Facilities with Third Doses COVID-19 case numbers among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities have increased slightly, in part due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, small numbers of unvaccinated staff and residents, and a slight increase in the number of post vaccination infections among those fully vaccinated. However, because of high vaccination rates among staff and residents, relatively few of those infected have passed away from their infections. For the week ending August 15, 102 people tested positive for COVID-19 at skilled nursing facilities: 25 new cases were among skilled nursing facility residents, and 77 new cases among skilled nursing facility staff. Sadly, three nursing home residents passed away during this time period. Over the previous four weeks, an average of 79 new cases were reported among staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities. Currently, 87% of residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities are fully vaccinated. Skilled nursing facilities are required to verify the vaccine status of all workers and routine testing of staff and residents is also required along with stringent infection control directives. By September 30, healthcare workers, including staff at skilled nursing facilities, are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Many skilled nursing home residents are immunocompromised people who are eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Public Health continues to work with staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities to prioritize these most vulnerable residents for third doses. As of Monday, an estimated 150 third doses have been administered to immunocompromised residents at skilled nursing facilities. Today, Public Health confirms 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 30 new deaths reported today, nine people who passed away were over the age of 80, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach. To date, Public Health identified 1,397,236 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25, 211 deaths. COVID-19 deaths have increased 6% over the past week to a 7-day average of 18 deaths per day. There are 1,723 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, a decrease of 63 people over the past week. Since Sunday, daily hospitalizations have remained under 1,750. Testing results are available for nearly 8,035,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 2.7%.