Norwalk Community Clean-up Aug. 28

By Tammye McDuff

This Saturday, August 28, 2021, Norwalk’s Public Safety Department is coordinating a community clean-up event and volunteers are needed.

Join with neighbors; businesses and the City of Norwalk to clean up and spruce up Front Street. The city has planned to paint and clean up debris along Front Street, between Rosecrans Avenue and Pioneer boulevard.

The Public Safety Department will supply the paint, bags and gloves. Participants are encouraged to bring along whatever supplies you might be willing to share because supplies are limited, and of course, dress to get dirty.

If you prefer to work independently new to CoVID concerns, the City encourages those to pick up trash and debris. Cleaning up around your business, around your house and your neighborhood is also encouraged.

Volunteers are needed that take pride in the community, “Bring your family or bring a team!,” stated Mayor Jennifer Perez, “Ask your friends and co-workers to come out and serve our city.”

To sign up as a volunteer or if you have questions please contact Michael Armendariz at 562.929.5683 or email to [email protected] or [email protected]

This is a great opportunity to meet other residents, have fun and get some steps in all while making a difference in the community. Everyone is welcome.

