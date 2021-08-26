Lawsuit Filed to Stop Recall Election

August 26, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Is the California recall election in jeopardy of being declared unconstitutional by a federal judge? A.W. Clark, the 20-year-old plaintiff in a lawsuit against the recall, hopes so.

“I believe we have a great case because this goes to the heart of democracy and whether voters have an equal choice in deciding who are their elected leaders,” Clark said.

Clark is a supporter of Gov. Gavin Newsom who feels his interests aren’t represented on the second question of the ballot because he can’t vote for Newsom.

The first question on the ballot asks voters to choose “Yes” or “No” on if Newsom should be recalled, and the second question asks which of the 46 candidates should replace the incumbent. If more than 50% of voters choose “Yes” on the first question, the replacement candidate won’t need a majority to be elected governor.

Newsom could get 49.9% of the vote and lose. And all of the opinion polls suggest that the candidate who will be chosen will get less than 20% of the vote.

On Tuesday, the defendant in the lawsuit, the Secretary of State’s office, filed an opposition to the plaintiff’s motion for declaratory relief and preliminary injunction and asked the court not to interfere with the ongoing election:

“Pursuant to section 15(c) of Article II of the California Constitution, the Governor may not be listed as a candidate on the second issue to replace himself if the recall is approved… Every registered voter has an equal right to cast a single vote on either issue presented on the recall ballot, on both issues, or on neither issue. A voter need not cast a vote on one issue – nor vote in any particular way – to vote on the other. All votes cast in the recall election are given equal weight,” read the opposition.

The next hearing for A.W. Clark’s lawsuit is Aug. 30.

