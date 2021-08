Financial Assistance for COVID Funeral Expenses

August 26, 2021

Have you or someone you know lost a loved one to COVID19? You may be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Funeral Assistance. Learn more at www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance

or apply 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, by calling 844-684-6333

TTY: 800-462-7585. Multilingual services are available.

