EXCLUSIVE: State Senator Bob Archuleta Announces Re-Election Bid for the 32nd District

State Senator Bob Archuleta
STAFF REPORT • August 25, 2021
Pico Rivera, CA – State Senator Bob Archuleta has announced his bid for re-election to “continue the work of bringing vital resources to the 32nd District” and creating legislation for the benefit of not only his constituents, but all Californians.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent the Thirty-Second District in the State Capitol, never taking for granted the responsibility and faith the people have bestowed upon me,” Senator Archuleta told Hews Media Group-Community News.
Archuleta’s legislative agenda has championed diverse issues, including the environment; military personnel and their families; veterans; homelessness; public safety and more.
Based on his record since being elected in November 2018, Archuleta has garnered the support of the majority of the elected officials serving District 32’s cities and unincorporated areas.
Elected officials from U.S Congress, L.A. County Supervisors, the California Assembly – including the Assembly Speaker, and the cities of Artesia, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Buena Park, Downey, Bellflower, Montebello, Norwalk, Commerce, Pico Rivera and Santa Fe Springs endorse Archuleta.
Archuleta announces a partial list of endorsements:
Grace Flores Napolitano, Congresswoman, U.S. Representative California 32nd Congressional
Judy Chu, Congresswoman, U.S. Representative California 27th Congressional District
Anthony Rendon, Speaker of the Assembly, California 63rd Assembly District
Robert M. Hertzberg, Senate Majority Leader California 18th Senate District
Janice Hahn, Supervisor 4th District, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Lena Gonzalez, Senator, California 33rd Senate District
Melissa Hurtado, Senator California 14th Senate District
Steve Bradford, Senator, California 35th Senate District
Bill Dodd. Senator, California 3rd Senate District
Steve Glazer, Senator California 7th Senate District
Jeffrey Prang, Los Angeles County Assessor
Rene Trevino, Mayor, City of Artesia
Monica Manalo, Councilmember, City of Artesia
Ali Taj, Councilmember, City of Artesia
Tony Lima, Councilmember, City of Artesia
Conner Traut, Mayor, City of Buena Park
Art Brown, Councilmember, City of Buena Park
Elizabeth “Beth” Swift, Councilmember, City of Buena Park
Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, Councilmember, City of Cerritos
Dan Koops, Mayor, City of Bellflower
Ray Dunton, Vice Mayor, City of Bellflower
Raymond Y. Hamada, Councilmember, City of Bellflower
Sonny R. Santa Ines, Councilmember, City of Bellflower
Juan Garza, Fmr. Councilmember, City of Bellflower
Claudia M. Formenta, Mayor, City of Downey
Blanca Pacheco, Vice Mayor, City of Downey
Mario Trujillo, Councilmember, City of Downey
Kimberly-Ann Cobos-Cawthorne, Mayor, City of Montebello
Angie M. Jimenez, Councilmember, City of Montebello
Salvador Melendez, Councilmember, City of Montebello
Luis Roa, Mayor, City of Hawaiian Gardens
Victor Farfan, Councilmember, City of Hawaiian Gardens
Myra Maravilla, Councilmember, City of Hawaiian Gardens
Jesse Alvarado, Councilmember, City of Hawaiian Gardens
Maria Teresa Del Rio, Councilmember, City of Hawaiian Gardens
Ariel Pe, Councilmember, City of Lakewood
Jennifer Perez, Mayor, City of Norwalk
Tony Ayala, Vice Mayor, City of Norwalk
Rick Ramirez, Councilmember, City of Norwalk
Margarita L. Rios, Councilmember, City of Norwalk
Ana Valencia, Councilmember, City of Norwalk
Leonard Mendoza, Mayor, City of Commerce
Hugo Argumedo, Councilmember, City of Commerce
Ivan Altamirano, Councilmember, City of Commerce
John Soria, Councilmember, City of Commerce
Monica Sanchez, Vice Mayor, City of Pico Rivera
Gustavo Camacho, Councilmember, City of Pico Rivera
Andrew C. Lara, Councilmember, City of Pico Rivera
John M. Mora, Mayor, City of Santa Fe Springs
Annette Rodriguez, Vice Mayor, City of Santa Fe Springs
Jay Sarno, Councilmember, City of Santa Fe Springs
Juanita Trujillo, Councilmember, City of Santa Fe Springs
Senator Archuleta currently sits as the Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee – the first Latino Army Veteran named to the position. He also serves on the following committees: Business, Professions and Economic Development; Governmental Organization; Insurance; and Transportation.
Since his election in 2018, Archuleta has brought in over $30 million to the district for several crucial projects and has presented over a dozen bills working with the Governor and his colleagues in Senate and in the Assembly.
In August 2019, Archuleta, a combat Army veteran in the 82nd Airborne Division, was appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. He was recognized by the National G.I. Forum as Legislator of the Year in 2020.
In March 2021, Archuleta was selected to Chair the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy and serve as a member of the Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange.
He was one of only 16 state senators in 2021 to earn a 100 percent Voter Record by the California Labor Federation and received an ‘A’ grade by the California League of Conservation Voters for the 2020 legislative session.
Visit bobarchuletaforsenate2022.com for more information.
