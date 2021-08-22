Lincoln Club of OC Gave Elder $180K, President Then Allowed to Opine in OC Register

Teresa Hernandez blames the closure of her restaurant on Newsom, not the pandemic.

August 22, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

A simple check on the FPPC site shows that the Lincoln Club of OC gave a whopping $180,000 to the Elder campaign.

Today, Lincoln President Teresa Hernandez was allowed to slam Newsom and promote Elder in the Orange County Register Opinion Page.

Hernandez spewed the same tired talking points, “Californians have had enough with the worsening homelessness crisis, high tax rates, failing schools, and a [sic] suffocated business environment. Our state boasts the fifth largest economy in the world and yet Newsom let businesses crumble.”

Hernandez spelled out everything Newsom has done wrong, then went Donald Trump in her opine, whom she supported saying he “was rough around the edges.”

“There’s a clear reason why Larry became the frontrunner overnight: he will be a voice of reason in Sacramento. He’s not filled with empty platitudes. He is not a politician. His common-sense strategies will breathe life back into our state.”

It’s interesting that Hernandez did not bring any of Elder’s derogatory statements against women, just like Trump.

Maybe she should have waited; the racist misogynist, homophobic views of Elder are beginning to emerge.

Some highlights:

In the early 2000s, Elder maintained a page on his personal website on “women and domestic violence statistics,” citing three articles that alleged a narrative that violence against women was exaggerated for political gain of feminists. One of the articles cited by Elder claimed the Violence Against Women Act, which was signed into law in 1994, was passed with the goal of “redistributing power from the ruling class (men) to the oppressed class (women).” Another asked, “Why does our culture refuse to hold women as well as men accountable for their participation in domestic violence?”

“When you look at all these women that have marched — something like 2 million women — Donald Trump has probably gotten more obese woman off the couch and in the streets, working out.”

“Glass ceiling? Ha! What glass ceiling? Women, women exaggerate the problem of sexism.”

“Blacks exaggerate the significance of racism.”

“Medicare should be abolished.”

“Climate change and global warming are a “crock” and a “myth.”

He has said the medical establishment and “professional victims” exaggerate the dangers of secondhand tobacco smoke

“Women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events” and claimed that this gave Democrats an edge over Republicans because “the less one knows, the easier the manipulation.”

He has mocked premenstrual syndrome, known as PMS, calling it “Punish My Spouse (or Significant Other).”

He prominently promoted on his webpage a 1950s textbook on “how to be a good wife” that said women should “have dinner ready” and told them, “Don’t complain.”

He reposted an article on his website comparing single mothers on welfare to stray cats.

He seems to have a problem with women saying, ” the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which created a legal right to abortion, is one of the worst decisions that the Supreme Court ever handed down.”

Hernandez is betting on Elder, even though he has not been vetted like a regular candidate. Usually, candidates have to go through a process of showing up to town halls and press conferences and respond to opponents, and provide answers and explanations for what they’ve said in their public life.

Elder has refused to do that, and that is OK with the Republican Lincoln Club, their President and the OC Register.

Remember what happened the last time a guy like Elder took office?

