La Palma Mourns Passing of Former Mayor Larry A. Herman

August 16, 2021

Former Mayor Larry A. Herman, who was La Palma’s longest-serving council member serving a total of 16 years from 1986-1994 and 2002-2010, including two terms as mayor, passed away on August 15, 2021.

A La Palma homeowner since 1974, Larry continually took pride in the city and helping its residents. He also committed his life to community service. In addition to his service on the La Palma City Council, Larry represented La Palma as an Orange County Vector Control Trustee for more than 24 years and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of La Palma. Additionally, Larry offered his time as a Neighborhood Watch District Coordinator and Meals on Wheels Volunteer. Larry was selected as La Palma’s 1996 Americana Awards Citizen of the Year presented by the Cypress College Foundation in recognition of his community service.

Larry was also active with the American Cancer Society, including volunteering in their Road to Recovery and Daffodil Days programs as well as the annual Relay for Life event. In 2004, Larry was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Cancer Society.

Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Ulla, and son, Michael.

Mayor Nitesh P. Patel said, “The City Council and I are sad to hear of Larry’s passing.” “He was a devoted public service and volunteer who cared immensely about making La Palma the wonderful city it is today. We are forever grateful for his service to our community,” Patel added.

