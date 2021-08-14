Elder ‘Omitted’ a Crucial Part on His Economic Interests Disclosure Forms

August 14, 2021

From L.A. Times

Larry Elder, the leading contender vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is recalled, appears to have not properly listed business holdings on a financial disclosure statement designed to reveal a candidate’s potential conflicts of interest, The Times has found.

Like all candidates in the Sept. 14 election, Elder was required to file a public Statement of Economic Interests that shows his sources of income, business ownership, investments, gifts and loans. The Republican talk show host did not disclose any stake in Laurence A. Elder & Associates Inc., a company he appears to own, experts said.

Elder did list the company as a source of personal income. However, state law requires a separate disclosure of income received by any business in which a candidate holds at least a 10% ownership interest. Sources of income to the business above certain amounts also must be identified.

In response to questions from The Times, a spokeswoman for Elder’s campaign said, “It appears there might have been an oversight.” She did not provide specifics.

