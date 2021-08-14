WAPO: Dodger’s Bauer Was Subject of Previous Protection Order

Major League Baseball is already investigating Trevor Bauer over a California woman’s assault claims. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Aug. 14, 2021

Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, is already under investigation by police and MLB over a California woman’s claims he assaulted her. A different woman sought a temporary protection order last year, records show, and the woman’s lawyer claims Bauer abused and threatened her through their years-long relationship. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher denies both women’s allegations.

An Ohio woman sought the order in June 2020 after repeated threats from the then-Cincinnati Reds pitcher, according to her lawyer and records separately obtained by The Post. Photographs independently obtained by The Post also show bruises on the woman’s face and blood in her eyes, which her attorney said was caused by Bauer punching and choking her during sex without consent. Those allegations are similar to ones made by a woman in Los Angeles this summer when she applied for a temporary restraining order.

READ MORE AT WAPO

