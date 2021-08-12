Hahn to Dedicate New Anti-Asian Hate Mural at Knabe Park

August 12, 2021
Knabe Park in Cerritos was site of violent attack on an Asian man earlier this year
Cerritos, CA—Tomorrow morning, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and local leaders will dedicate a new mural in response to the rise of Anti-Asian hate and violence in the community. The building-sized mural has been installed in Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos, the same location where an Asian man was violently attacked earlier this year.
The semi-permanent mural will live at the current location for two years. It is the result of a partnership between the Office of Supervisor Janice Hahn and LA Vs Hate, the County’s artist-driven campaign to respond to hate and support communities.
What: Anti-Asian Hate Mural Dedication
Where: Knabe Regional Park | 19700 Bloomfield Ave. Cerritos
When: Friday, August 13, 2021
Program will begin at 10 am
Who: LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn who funded project
Grace Hu – Mayor of Cerritos
Robin Toma – Executive Director, LA County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR)
Norma Garcia – Director of Dept of Parks and Recreation
Cesar Echano – Victim of the Asian hate crime that occurred at Knabe Park on June 5th
Powered by Facebook Comments