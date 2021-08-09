72 Year Old Norwalk Woman Killed in Hit and Run

August 9, 2021

(KTLA) Investigators are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Norwalk Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., deputies found a 75-year-old woman unresponsive on the ground near the intersection of Pioneer and Firestone boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the driver of the vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

