First West Nile Virus Positive Mosquitoes in Orange County-Fullerton

August 6, 2021

Garden Grove, CA. The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) has confirmed the first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in 2021. The positive mosquitoes were collected from two different locations in the City of Fullerton at the cross streets of Chapman and Ladera Vista as well as Woodcrest and Richman Ave.

“West Nile virus positive mosquito samples indicate that the virus is active in Orange County and that there is an increased risk for residents to become infected with WNV through a mosquito bite,” said Amber Semrow, Director of Scientific Services.

West Nile virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Currently no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Orange County.

The Orange County Mosquito District staff will continue to conduct surveillance, inspections, and control measures for mosquitoes to prevent additional mosquito breeding in the area. OCMVCD will post WNV advisory signs alerting residents of high WNV activity in affected area.

“It is essential for residents to do their part and take charge of their yard,” said Lora Young, Director of Communications. “The Best way to protect yourself is using EPA-registered repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and eliminating potential breeding sources around your property.”

To learn more about West Nile virus go to www.ocvector.org/west-nile-virus

Mosquito control is a shared responsibility. Orange County residents need to do their part to control mosquito breeding around their properties and prevent bites. Eliminating mosquito breeding sources is critical to preventing the spread of West Nile virus:

To prevent mosquito bites, take action and follow these tips:

Dump and drain containers filled with water at least once a week

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls weekly

Dump water from potted plant saucers

For more information on how you can help reduce the risk of WNV in your community, visit www.ocvector.org.

