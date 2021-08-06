$15 Million Renovation to the Historic Breed Street Shul in Boyle Heights

August 6, 2021

Assemblymembers Jesse Gabriel and Miguel Santiago to Announce $15 Million Budget Allocation.

LOS ANGELES, CA — On Tuesday, August 10, state legislators from the Latino and Jewish Caucuses will announce $14.9 million in funding to renovate the century-old Breed Street Shul, a landmark of major historical and cultural significance in Boyle Heights. The historic budget allocation will completely transform the facility into a shared multipurpose space that will provide important services to the local community, highlight the rich and diverse immigrant history of the Boyle Heights neighborhood, and strengthen connections, dialogue, and cooperation between the Latino and Jewish communities in Los Angeles.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be observed.

Date: Tuesday, August 10

Time: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Attendees:

Asm. Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), Chair of the CA Legislative Jewish Caucus

Asm. Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles)

Councilmember Kevin De León, Los Angeles City Council, 14th District

Stephen J. Sass, Founding President of the Breed Street Shul Project

Brenda Hernández, Executive Director of the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

Location:

Breed Street Shul

247 North Breed Street

Los Angeles, CA 90033

Note: Press conference will take place on the sidewalk in front of the Shul. Street parking will be available for press.

