CA. Hispanic Chamber Will Detail Its 42nd Annual Statewide Convention

Over 500 attendees expected to attend as Chamber honors Hispanic entrepreneurs and community, and business leaders in the Coachella Valley post pandemic

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) will announce its convention lineup including its onsite assistance for business owners applying for the California Relief Grants, the latest rounds of government assistance for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the upcoming Annual Statewide Convention. This year’s Annual Statewide Convention, “Beyond Limits,” will take place September 9-11, 2021, in Indian Wells, California. The annual convention fosters Hispanic and diverse economic development for the greater California and American economy.

The CHCC attracts the participation of Hispanic business and community leaders, corporate representatives, government officials, and Hispanic business members from our over 105 local and regional Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and diverse business association members statewide as well as from chambers throughout the Nation.

Robert (Bob) Gutierrez, Board Chair, CHCC

Veronica Corona, Vice Chair, CHCC (Spanish)

Sal Ayala, Inland Empire Region Director

Julian Cañete, President and CEO, CHCC

Larry Young, Principal Manager, Southern California Edison

Thursday, August 5, 2021, 10:00 am

Join Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/89254774376?pwd=TXNQYk1qTzBkMExENDdaejhoMkdQdz09

Meeting ID: 892 5477 4376

Passcode: 824671

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,89254774376#,,,,*824671# US (San Jose)

Reporters’ questions will be taken via Chat

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments