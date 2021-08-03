Metro to Consider Alternatives for Lite Rail Line From Artesia

West Santa Ana Branch EIR Complete, Metro to Hold Virtual Meetings for Feedback

July 30, 2021

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) today has released its Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report for the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor. Metro has also scheduled three virtual public hearings to provide information about the project and give the public opportunities for feedback as part of a 45-day public review and comment period.

The West Santa Ana Branch is a light rail line that would connect Southeast Los Angeles County to downtown Los Angeles. This new line would serve the cities and communities of Artesia, Cerritos, Bellflower, Paramount, Downey, South Gate, Cudahy, Bell, Huntington Park, Vernon, unincorporated Florence-Firestone and Downtown Los Angeles.

The report released today is designed to provide the community with information on potential environmental impacts and mitigations, potential benefits of the project and the decision-making process used by Metro. The DEIR includes detailed information on project alternatives as a way to enhance public participation and good governance.

Today is also the beginning of a 45-day public review and comment period, which ends Sept. 13. As part of that period, Metro will host three virtual public hearings in which the public can learn more about the project and provide feedback for staff to consider. After brief presentations, attendees will be given the opportunity to provide oral comments.

Information will be the same at all three meetings and recordings of the meetings will be made available on the project website.

Meeting details are as follows:

West Santa Ana Branch Virtual Hearing #1

Thursday, August 19, 2021

6-8 p.m.

Zoom Link: tinyurl.com/3f88s7hf

Call-In Number: 213-338-8477

Meeting ID: 980 0887 2988

Interpretation: Japanese, Korean, Spanish

West Santa Ana Branch Virtual Hearing #2

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

12-2 p.m.

Zoom Link: tinyurl.com/4asvr4pz

Call-In Number: 213-338-8477

Meeting ID: 986 2612 6175

Interpretation: Spanish

West Santa Ana Branch Virtual Hearing #3

Saturday, August 28, 2021

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Zoom Link: tinyurl.com/4df3b3rk

Call-In Number: 213-338-8477

Meeting ID: 986 4545 5706

Interpretation: Spanish

ADA accommodations and translations are available by calling 323.466.3876 or California Relay service at 711 at least 72 hours in advance.

Anyone who cannot attend the meetings can also send comments via email to [email protected] or by mail to:

Meghna Khanna, Project Manager

LA Metro

One Gateway Plaza, Mailstop: 99-22-7

Los Angeles, CA 90012

In addition to the three meetings, Metro has created an interactive tool to provide more information, view documents and maps, learn about the proposed alternatives and provide feedback. That tool can be found at MetroWSAB.com.

During the environmental process, staff will be studying four alternatives:

Alternative 1: Los Angeles Union Station to Pioneer Station (19.3 miles; 11 stations)

Alternative 2: 7th Street/Metro Center to Pioneer Station (19.3 miles; 12 stations)

Alternative 3: Slauson A (Blue) Line to Pioneer Station (14.8 miles; 9 stations)

Alternative 4: I-105/C (Green) Line to Pioneer Station (6.6 miles; 4 stations)

Alternative 1 has two additional sub-options under consideration, one of which would end at Union Station, while the other would travel through Little Tokyo with an additional station there.

Metro staff is currently recommending Alternative 3, which would serve about 15 miles of the southern phase of the corridor and would offer service to downtown L.A. via the A Line. This alternative would be pursued as long as it is determined to meet the project’s purpose and funds are available to build it.

Metro staff will compile and consider all public comments in developing their recommendation for a “Locally Preferred Alternative” to present to the Metro Board of the Directors later this year. The Board will ultimately decide which route the project will take.

The project currently has $4 billion in funding through a combination of Measure M and local, state and federal funding. The rail line aims to meet priorities set out in Metro’s Vision 2028 strategic plan to offer high-quality mobility options and outstanding trip experiences, while enhancing communities and lives in one of the densest corridors of Los Angeles County, with an estimated 1.4 million residents and 618,500 jobs.

