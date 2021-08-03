LA Labor Kicks Off No on Recall Newsom Campaign

Hundreds of union members, community leaders, and political leaders are set to kick off one of the largest No on Recall programs in the State.

The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, in partnership with various affiliated unions are anchoring the No on the Recall campaign with an over $1 million program, including paid and volunteer canvassers and other voter outreach at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor offices, 2130 W. James M Woods Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90006 this Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 8:30 am.

Scheduled to attend are:

Ron Herrera, President, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO

John Grant, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 (UFCW)

Joel Barton, International Brotherhood of Electricians Local 11 (IBEW)

Derek Smith, Executive Vice-President, SEIU Local 2015

Max Arias, Executive Director, SEIU Local 99

A rally will occur at 9:15 am, those scheduled to attend are:

CA Attorney General Rob Bonta

CA Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

CA Assemblymember Wendy Carillo (D-Los Angeles)

Mayor Robert Garcia (City of Long Beach)

LA Councilmember Curren Price (9th District)

