Artesia Councilman Taj Elected as Chair to Eco-Rapid Transit Board

Artesia Counilmember Ali Sajjad Taj

Taj was also selected for Vice-Chair, Secretary, Treasurer & Internal Auditor Slots

Aug. 3, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

The Eco-Rapid Transit Board, in charge of the West Santa Ana Branch lite rail line that will start/terminate in Artesia, has elected Artesia Councilmember Ali Sajjad Taj as their Board Chair.

Eco-Rapid Transit, also known as the Orangeline Development Authority, is a joint powers authority (JPA) created to pursue the development of a transit corridor from Artesia to Downtown Los Angeles and from Downtown Los Angeles to Burbank Airport.

The Board also elected Downey Councilmember Sean Ashton as Vice-Chair, City of Glendale’s Vrej Agajanian as Secretary, Cudahy Mayor Jose R. Gonzalez as Treasurer, and Bell Gardens Councilmember Alejandra Cortez as Internal Auditor.

Taj was first elected to the Artesia City Council in December 2013 and served as Mayor for the 2016-2017 and 2019-20 terms.

Taj was the first Pakistani born Mayor of a U.S. city west of the Mississippi.

Chair Taj has been in the financial services industry for two decades and holds key leadership positions on a variety of local, regional and state organizations.

In a press release Taj stated, “I am honored and thankful to the board members for electing me as the Chair of Eco-Rapid Transit during this important time. I look forward to having the opportunity to lead the organization as we work with all of our partners to make the West Santa Ana Branch a reality from Artesia to Downtown Los Angeles and to connect with our northern members, improving regional rail from Burbank Airport, Glendale and to Union Station. These projects are critical transportation links for our communities.”

The proposed West Santa Ana Branch project from Artesia to Union Station is undergoing Environmental Review.

For more information, about Eco-Rapid Transit, please visit www.eco-rapid.org

