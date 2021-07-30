Woman In Car Bought in Cerritos Wanted for Robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are looking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for robbery.

According to the BPD, the incident happened on June 25th in the 9600 block of Hageman Road. No additional details were provided in regards to what happened.

The suspect is described as a Black woman between 20 and 30 year’s old. She was wearing a white tank top and had a large tattoo on her left shoulder. She was driving a black 2-door 1990’s Honda Civic with a dealer plate that said “Cerritos .”

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call or email Detective Hernandez at (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111