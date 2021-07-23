July 23, 2021 COVID: 3,000 New Cases for First Time Since February 13

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirms 3,058 new cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row with more than 2,500 cases reported in a day. Over the last four days more than 10,000 cases were reported.

There are 655 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; an increase of more than 200 people in one week. Last Friday, there were 452 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness.

Today’s test positivity rate is 5.2%, an increase from last Friday’s rate of 4.0%.

Of the 7 new deaths reported today, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, one person who passed was between the ages of 65 and 79, and four people who passed were between the ages of 50 and 64. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach. To date, Public Health identified 1,279,171 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,614 deaths. Testing results are available for more than 7,230,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive.

As transmission accelerates in L.A. County, Public Health cautions that unvaccinated people are becoming infected at 5 times the rate of transmission of just one month ago.

If you are eligible for a vaccine but have not yet been vaccinated, consider getting vaccinated now. Fully vaccinated people remain well protected from severe illness and death from COVID-19 and known variants of concern like the Delta variant.

Because of the intensity of COVID-19 transmission in L.A. County, masks are required for everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor public places to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Residents should be aware of certain places where COVID-19 can spread more easily, including:

Indoors and closed spaces.

Crowded places with many people nearby.

Close contact settings especially where people are talking, shouting, or singing (or breathing heavily) close together.

Knowing which situations are riskier can help you to assess your risk and take steps to protect yourself in different situations.

