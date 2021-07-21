Two Downey High Students Found by Search and Rescue on Mt. Baldy

July 21, 2021

The two teenagers were found by a search-and-rescue team at about 9 a.m. yesterday and were airlifted from the mountain.

The teens were among 51 students from Downey High school’s soccer and lacrosse teams, along with two coaches and a teacher, who hiked Devils Backbone and Ski Hut Trail before breaking up into several groups Monday morning, according to the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department.

A large group of the students eventually walked back to their vehicles and left the area. But at 7 p.m., several of the teenagers called for help and said they were unable to hike out safely, authorities said. During that rescue, 10 minors and three adults were airlifted from the mountain, but two hikers — a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy — remained unaccounted for.

Ground crews and the sheriff’s helicopter continued searching for the last two teenagers throughout the night. They were found at about 8:40 a.m. and airlifted to safety.

