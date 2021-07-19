Margaret’s House Volunteer Day in Bellflower

This past weekend, over 40 local volunteers assisted with projects around Margaret’s House, a hospitality home operated by Kingdom Causes Bellflower for families transitioning into permanent housing. Not only did individuals step up to provide support, but also families served together to contribute to the effort to make Margaret’s house a safe and beautiful hospitality home for the future families who will be staying there. You can learn more about Margaret’s House and how you can help during this time by visiting www.kcbellflower.org/blog/mh-revamp-project.

