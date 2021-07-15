GET VACCINATED: 9 New Deaths and 1,315 New COVID Cases in LA County

Public Health Highlights Importance of Masking Indoors as COVID-19 Transmission Increases; Cases at Skilled Nursing Homes Remain Low 9 New Deaths and 1,315 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County Community transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County has increased to a moderate level and may continue to increase unless everyone consistently and proactively takes steps to reduce their risk of infection and the spread of COVID-19. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 1,315 new cases of COVID-19. This is the sixth consecutive day where more than 1,000 new cases have been reported. Of the new cases reported today, 220 are from two days of reporting from the City of Long Beach. There are 398 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; an increase from the 275 hospitalizations reported last Wednesday. Today’s test positivity rate is 3.7%, an increase from last week’s rate of 2.3%. People are more likely to get infected and spread the virus when in indoors, where the virus is transmitted through the air and concentrates. Consistent and correct mask use by people indoors adds a layer of protection and can reduce the risk of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. At the current number of daily new cases and with continued circulation of the more easily spread Delta variant of this virus, Public Health strongly urges everyone, as a proactive and precautionary measure, to wear masks when in any indoor setting or business where vaccination verification is not required and the vaccination status of others is unknown. As a reminder, people who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks at all indoor public settings and businesses. Other proactive measures include washing your hands often, getting vaccinated if you can, and, if you are sick, stay away from others and get checked. Due in part to their high COVID-19 vaccination rates, cases at skilled nursing facilities remain significantly lower than cases reported during late-December when more than 2,532 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a week; 1,423 cases among residents and 1,109 cases among staff. For the week ending July 4, nearly 25,000 COVID-19 tests were completed among skilled nursing facility staff and residents and 24 people tested positive for COVID-19; 5 new cases among residents and 19 new cases among staff. Currently, 84% of skilled nursing facility staff and 84% of skilled nursing facility residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 1,261,068 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,563 deaths. Of the nine new deaths reported today, three people that passed away were over the age of 80, two people who passed were between the ages of 65 and 79, one person who passed was between the ages of 50 and 64, and three people who passed were between the ages of 30 and 49. Testing results are available for more than 7,134,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive.