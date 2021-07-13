Rep. Sánchez Delivers $14 million Check to Pico Rivera

July 13, 2021

NORWALK – On Friday, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) delivered a check in the amount of $14,772,455 to the City of Pico Rivera, highlighting the funding the City received through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established by the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan – passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March – delivered over $43 billion in relief to local and state governments in California. Friday’s event is part of Congresswoman Sánchez’s efforts to meet with city councils, school boards, colleges and universities, business owners, essential workers, and other community leaders across the 38th Congressional District to discuss relief funds and ongoing efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic hit our communities hard,” said Sánchez. “As we mourn the loss of over 63,000 lives here in California alone, it is critical we deliver relief directly to working families, small businesses, and local governments so they can continue working to get us back on track. That is exactly what the American Rescue Plan did – it extended a lifeline to millions right here in Southern California and I was proud to support it. I am glad to be here in Pico Rivera to highlight over 14 million dollars the City received through this relief package.”

“There’s no question that the pandemic had a detrimental effect on local economies,” said Pico Rivera Mayor Raul Elias. “In order to continue vital community services, local cities, in particular, were in dire need of financial support. We are grateful to Congresswoman Sánchez and her dedicated efforts to ensure the American Rescue Plan included much-needed funding for Pico Rivera. These funds will allow the City to not only maintain existing services but also help ensure a more resilient future.”

Mayor Elias continued: “American Rescue Plan funding will be used to address a broad range of City programs, projects and services that are designed to improve the overall quality of life in Pico Rivera. Much needed facility improvements such as modern infrastructure and community broadband are among the top of the list. A portion of these funds will also be used to plan a more environmentally sustainable, economically resilient, and vibrant community for future generations to come. Thank you, Congresswoman Sánchez, we are truly grateful for all your hard work in DC.”

Sánchez continued: “One of the most important aspects of the American Rescue Plan is that it delivered financial relief directly to workers, businesses, and local governments. From families struggling to get by to essential workers and first responders working around the clock – this package put money in the pockets of those who needed it most. By delivering this money directly to the City of Pico Rivera, the federal government is acknowledging the sacrifices made over the course of this pandemic and is providing this City with the tools needed to finally get us back on track.”

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this relief package, the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund provided billions of dollars directly to municipalities to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs, stabilize households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic.

